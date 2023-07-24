BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council members could vote on a pay raise for Beckley Police Department officers as early as Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

However, a decision on Tuesday is unlikely according to what Beckley Common Council members said on Monday, July 24, 2023. Following a council meeting with heads of city departments on Monday evening, the amount of the proposed raise was still unsettled.

The mayor and city treasurer suggested during the meeting that Council consider a raise of $4,000 a year, according to one Council member.

Another member of Council, however, insisted to the mayor and to 59News that he wants Council to set the amount during the public meeting and then vote on it.

“This Council was brought on and inherited a lot of things like the Black Knight Country Club,” said Robert Dunlap, who represents Ward 3, prior to the Monday meeting.

Dunlap was referring to the city’s $3 million purchase of the former country club in 2018, which is now a municipal park. Dunlap was elected to Council in 2020.

“The bottom line is, this administration, this group of Council people, we believe we can compensate our city employees and our law enforcement officers appropriately,” Dunlap added.

Dunlap and other members had suggested a raise of $8,000 annually per officer, which would raise the rate of officers’ pay roughly to the state average of around $50,000.

The city treasurer said the amount would cost $500,000 annually.

The proposed $4,000 increase is a raise from a previous suggestion of $2,500, which Council voted to reconsider at the last regular meeting.