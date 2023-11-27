BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Beckley Common Council is set to vote on a measure which would give the city a new form of government, according to the agenda for the Beckley Common Council regular meeting.

Beckley Common Council met Monday evening, November 27, 2023, to hear in a Council workshop from city attorney Bill File about transitioning from a strong mayor form of government, which is what the city has now, to a system with a city manager in a strong position.

Ward 3 Beckley Common Councilman Robert Dunlap said he is in favor of establishing a city manager.

“What we need to do is hire an outside agency to weight both education and experience, so we get the best candidate,” Dunlap said. “I don’t like the idea this is pre-determined for a specific person, because I want the best candidate for our city to win.”

At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy said declined to comment on Monday, prior to the workshop meeting. He said he would make a decision after the workshop.