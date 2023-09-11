BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple members of Beckley Common Council had told 59News in July that they were outraged when they learned some of the city’s full-time workers qualify for welfare benefits.

They vowed to make sure Board of Public Works employees had a pay raise. Council could vote on a $2,500 annual raise for all workers.

Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap, however, said on Monday, September 11, 2023, that an across-the-board raise may not be best for some workers.

“Our mayor, everyone seems very committed to start to look at on a case-by-case basis,” added Dunlap. “Twenty-five hundred may in some ways over endow some employees, while not doing enough to help different employees.”

Some Public Works employees have said a raise of $6,500 annually would be a realistic increase for Council to consider.

Council recently approved an $8,000 annual raise for the Beckley Police Department.