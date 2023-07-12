BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council voted during its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to revisit a controversial police pay raise at a later date but did not set a new date for Council to vote.

The measure would have given a $2,500 annual pay raise to each Beckley Police Department officer.

Beckley Police Department officers crowded the chambers of the Common Council to advocate for a pay increase to meet the state average.

The proposed increase would leave the pay of the officers at least $5,000 below average.

Mayor Rob Rappold said the police department is one of several city departments which need more funding. He said the $2,500 raise would have fit the city’s budget.

“If we were to go to any of those departments, particularly maybe the public works department and say, ‘we’re going to grant a twenty five hundred dollar across the board increase to you who get up at three in the morning in sub zero weather and do all you do to make this city safe, these people would think they had died and gone to heaven,” Rappold said.

Council members who spoke during the meeting said they were in favor of a larger increase.

“My recommendation would be an eight thousand dollar increase and for us to revisit it at the midpoint of this fiscal year, this calendar year, to see if it is sustainable,” said Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap. “I understand we can’t back up and take it away, but I think that that is a competitive increase.”

“I’m willing to do whatever I can to keep each and every one of you all here,” chimed in At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy. “You all are the backbone of this community and the first call any and everyone makes at some of the worst moments and the biggest fears in their life. We call you all.”

Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock is a retired federal officer.

“I want these officers to be taken care of,” Bullock said, making a motion to table the $2,500 proposal in lieu of voting immediately on the $8,000 proposal, which Dunlap suggested. “The people they have to deal with now, on the streets, it’s a totally different type of criminal.”

The city manager, Billie Trump, said the proposed $8,000 increase will cost a half a million dollars each year.

“Would we be able to earmark the one percent sales revenue that comes into the city to be able to sustain that increase?” At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter asked.

The one percent tax is a home rule sales tax imposed in city limits.

Dunlap said future budgets would not include the purchase of “a country club.”

The city bought the former Black Knight Country Club, now a municipal park, for $3 million in 2018 from Gov. Jim Justice.

BPD officers, including a father who trains West Virginia State Police cadets, spoke in favor of the raise, telling Council he trains police officers who makes more money than he is paid by the city.

The father of a Beckley Police Department detective drew applause when he spoke in favor of the $8,000 raise, saying he came from Miami, Fla., to speak in favor of it.