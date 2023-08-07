BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council could vote an $8,000 annual pay raise for Beckley Police Department officers on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 during the regular meeting. Members of Council pushed for the pay raise to be considered as an agenda item.

One Council member said on Monday, August 7, 2023, that Beckley officers often seek employment at higher-paying agencies.

“We don’t like to continue to train new officers and lose them to Mount Hope, to Sophia,” said Beckley Common Councilperson Robert Dunlap, who represents Ward 3. “The other thing is, there’s a cost that’s associated with having a young, inexperienced officer on the beat, because he or she may try their very best, but may cause harm, just out of inexperience.”

Dunlap said pay raises for Beckley Board of Public Works employees is also a concern for Beckley Common Council, after full-time workers said during the previous regular meeting that they qualify for welfare benefits.