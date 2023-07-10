BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council is set to vote on $2,500 annual raise for each city officer during the regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Officers said the pay increase is not enough and that they are underpaid by about $8,000 when compared to nearby agencies.

Oak Hill Police Department Chief Mike Whisman said on Monday, July 10, 2023, that the City of Oak Hill now pays uncertified, starting officers $53,040 each year. Fayetteville Police Department offers just over $50,000 annually.

Beckley Police Department responds to significantly more calls (42,074 in 2022), according to Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center records, when compared with Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office (21,852) and West Virginia State Police (2,218). The city has also seen an uptick in violent crimes in recent weeks, with increased instances of gun violence.

Beckley City Manager Billie Trump said the cost to raise each officer’s annual salary by $8,000 is around half a million dollars.

“There’s a big difference between Oak Hill and Beckley,” Trump said. “Beckley is slotted for 60 officers. I think Oak Hill probably has about eighteen. When you look at the comparative amount of revenue that generates, to move that many officers up that high, is a significant commitment.”

Trump said officers had a $2,000 pay raise in September. Previously, the last pay raise had been $1,500 in 2020.

In 2020 and 2021, officers had $3,000 annually in bonuses, but the bonuses came from federal Covid funding and will stop this year, said Trump.

Trump said the City of Beckley hires more officers per capita than cities of similar size and pays $22,000 per officer in family health care benefits each year. He said the city spends significantly more on training and equipment than cities of similar size, including South Charleston and Martinsburg.

“Everybody wants more money,” said Trump. “And I completely sympathize with them. We have to make sure we can maintain the operations of the city, within the framework of giving people extra compensation.”

Police officers told 59News they sometimes take special operations assignments to earn overtime pay. They also pursue security jobs with private companies.

Proponents of raising the starting salary by $8,000 have said the city spends money on training and equipment and then loses officers to agencies which offer higher salaries.

Trump said records contradict those statements, with most officers who leave Beckley Police Department abandoning police work altogether.