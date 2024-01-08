BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council is set to vote on a potential change to the city’s form of government.

The Council vote comes after Mayor Rob Rappold and some Council members said last week they believed voters should decide on the change rather than the council.

The seven members of Council are expected to vote during the regular meeting on Tuesday, January 9, 2023.

Council will decide whether or not to remove the strong mayor form of government, which is the city’s current governmental structure, and replace it with a strong council and city manager system, which would make the elected mayor a public figurehead with less governing authority.