BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the City of Beckley have plans to move to a city manager form of government, but one member of Beckley Common Council said on Wednesday, December 6, 20233, that he is not in favor of the plan.

At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy said the proposed change comes too close to the upcoming election, when the make-up of the council could change.

Reedy said he wants voters to decide if they want a city manager and weak mayor, or if they want to stay with a strong mayor system, which is the government the city currently has.

“If we do this, and we hire a city manager before July first, which seems to be the plan, we’re going to put a city manager on a new council that they’re not hiring, and somebody they’re going to have to work with, and we’re just throwing it on their lap, and I’m not OK with that,” Reedy said.

Reedy said he favors placing the decision to voters on a ballot.