Beckley community holds peaceful “Black lives matter’ march

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people from the Beckley Community joined together and marched the streets Saturday evening, all with one common goal:

“Justice and Peace,” people chanted.

It’s one of several marches taking place across the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd. People are outraged and expressing the need for police reform and racial equality in our country.

Pastor Damon Hamby with Mt. Vernon Church was one of the organizers.

“All of my lifetime I never thought that I would be bringing my two boys to march for the same cause that Dr. King marched for,” Hamby said.

People held signs with powerful messages high above their heads, reading “I cant breathe…” the last few words Floyd uttered before losing his life while in police custody.

Everyone joined hands in prayer and stood together, having those important conversations.

“Everyone is a part of this conversation of this movement whether you’re white, black, there is no neutral ground,” Hamby said.

Some were hopeful that marches like this will initiate change; change that will make the world a safer place for future generations.

“30 years from now, the people in this movement, in this city and around the world, are going to tell their grandchildren about the 2020 revolution that catapulted America in to the next dimension of racial equality,” said Hamby.

Coming together for George Floyd. Chanting for Equality. Marching, because Black Lives Matter.