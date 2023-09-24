BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Vince Lewis Trio and the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra both performed at Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium on Sunday, September 24, 2023, as part of Beckley Concert Association’s series.

Lewis is a veteran performer who composes and records jazz numbers. He is also an educator who has opened for a number of well-known jazz artists.

The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra has performed since 2000 under the direction of Jeff Bryant.

“Vince Lewis has performed all over the country and opened for many acts and really been a headliner, himself,” said Beckley Concert Association President Allison Shriver. “And, then, we’re so fortunate, because he has then agreed to join with our West Virginia Jazz Orchestra for the second half.”

Shriver said the second half of the show was filled by big band swing jazz.