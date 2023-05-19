BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One Appalachian Psychiatric Services in Beckley has published a book on paranoia.

‘The Voice of Paranoia,’ by counselor Daniel Mink examines paranoia, often a sign of mental illness. Paranoia involves intense anxious or fearful feelings and thoughts often related to persecution, threat, or conspiracy.

Mink said on that although the book, which is available on Amazon, was written for mental health professionals, laypersons may find it helpful too as increases of paranoia appear to be on the raise.

“I believe there is a great increase in paranoia,” he said. “Mostly, I think, it’s due to increase in isolation and loneliness in the world. In the past 20, 30 years, we’ve seen an increase in the use of cell phones, video games. All that increases to people being alone more often, not having anyone to talk to.”

He added development of a trusting relationship with a mental health professional is vital to overcoming paranoid thoughts.