Beckley Dance Theatre bringing Christmas spirit to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Dance Theatre is getting people in the Christmas mood a few weeks early. On Sunday Dec. 8 they put on the 30th annual Nutcracker Ballet at Woodrow Wilson High School… A timeless and classic Christmas story that has been put on for 116 years.

Director Jerry Rose said they keep the classic story line but have to change things depending on the dancers he has.

“I changed the choreography to fit the people that I have, the dancers I use for the particular parts that are sometimes different,” Rose said.

Beckley Dance Theatre will be performing the Nutcracker at the Greenbrier Hotel on Decemeber 29-30 at 3 p.m.