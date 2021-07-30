Beckley Day of Hope returning to Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– After missing out last year, a major event to help the community is coming back to Beckley.

Beckley Day of Hope is returning to the city. Jay Quesenberry the Media Relations Coordinator said they host this event to uplift, support, encourage, and show love to people who may be going through a difficult time. However, they need volunteers to make it happen.

“Well, we definitely need plenty of volunteers, that is always a big push to get volunteers out,” Steve Croy, one of the organizers said.

Organizers said this event is open to anyone in southern West Virginia. When coming to the event, people can expect a hot meal, free haircuts, a couple of bags of groceries, and other goodies. Quesenberry and Croy said they have both volunteered for this event since it began.

“I thank God that he has given me an opportunity with my skill sets that I use at work,” Croy said.

“You want to help and give back and use this as a way to help and encourage people so it’s a great feeling,” Quesenberry said.

The event will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center on Saturday, August 14, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. If you are interested in volunteering, you can call the Calvary Assembly of God at 304-252-0717.