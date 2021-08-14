Beckley Day of Hope returns for its 9th year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Many people had their day filled with hope in Raleigh County thanks to the 9th Annual Beckley Day of Hope, hosted by area churches on Saturday.

Last year the event was drive-through, due to the pandemic. However, organizers said they were excited to host an in-person event this year to give hope to the hopeless during these challenging times.

“If somebody finds themselves in a challenging situation, this particular junction in their life, maybe they can come here and find some resources that will benefit them physically, emotionally and maybe even spiritually,” John Jordan, coordinator of Beckley Day of Hope, said.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center was filled with vendors, games and free goodies for the event. Parents could bring their children to a kid zone filled with free toys and moon bounces.

And to relieve some back-to-school stress from the parents, they handed out free school supplies, free hair cuts and free children’s shoes. Cindy Stark is one of the volunteers who helped with the haircuts.

“It is so important. They need to feel wonderful about how they look and the opportunity to get a new hairdo,” Stark said.

A free lunch was also provided to those who came out. Volunteers said the main goal of the event was to uplift the community after a tough year.

“Because a lot of times it is really easy to fall into isolation. You know, our mind plays tricks on us. There are a lot of times where we say ‘nobody cares’ or ‘nobody listens to me’ or ‘nobody loves me.’ That’s a lie, that’s all it is. Because there are people who are out here in the community that want to show you love and show you that they truly do care about you,” Brant Workman, a volunteer said.

Bringing hope to the community during challenging times- that is the mission of Beckley Day of Hope.