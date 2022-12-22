BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As cases of hospitalizations for influenza infections rise across the nation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Beckley doctor offered tips for preventing a flu infection.

The same methods that worked for Covid prevention can also keep people healthy from “the flu” and other serious respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem, M.D., urged West Virginians to get the flu vaccine. He said those who are not allergic and who are in good health should be vaccinated.

“Use your mask,” Faheem advised on Thursday, December 22, 2022. “Whatever your feelings are, it has nothing to do with freedom. It has nothing to do with your rights, and so on and so forth.”

Faheem said using a mask in a crowded place offers some protection against the flu virus, along with keeping social distance of six feet and avoiding crowds.