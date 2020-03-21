Beckley Dream Center continues to provide for families through COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An event that typically includes clothing items and hot food was modified recently to fit CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19.

The Beckley Dream Center held a food distribution on March, 21, 2020, as part of their Third Saturdays event to help community members during this time of a worldwide pandemic.

Instead of the typical hot meal and clothing that comes with the event, Luke Hodges, a Pastor at Family Worship Center, said organizers decided to continue the event with a drive through service.

“And we chose to keep it open today and obey the CDC rules as far as 10 people at the distribution center as far as what we’re giving out, and maintaining the six feet apart as far as us with physical contact with people,” Hodges said.

Hodges said this is a very important time to support each other as many are living in fear with the uncertainty that lies ahead. This is one way that community members are showing their love and support for others as they still need essentials to get by.

“We usually help 14 hundred a month as far as this Third Saturday is concerned,” Hodges said.

From chicken to cupcakes and even meal boxes designated to seniors, cars left the parking lot with enough food to get them through the next few weeks.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Hodges has a message for all of us to keep in mind.

“Continue to love people, be a good Samaritan, care for people, don’t seclude yourself to the point of social disconnecting,” Hodges said. “Make sure you’re staying connected during the season.”