Beckley Dream Center hosts monthly food distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local organization spent their morning on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, giving back to the community.

A line of cars filled the Dream Center’s parking lot Saturday as people came out to the Dream Center’s monthly food distribution. Each car received a food box as well as meat and milk.

Marsha Smith is the director of the Dream Center. She said this drive thru is needed now more than ever because of COVID-19.

“Since COVID-19 hit we have seen our numbers increase drastically,” Smith said. “We are doing two mobile distribution sites a month now in additional to this. Because so many people are out of work.”



She said at this time, they do not have a delivery option. However, for those who do not have transportation, you can have someone else pick up the food for you.

The Dream Center will host their drive thru’s every 3rd Saturday of the month. Smith also said the center will be having an emergency food pick up during the week.

The Dream Center is open Tuesday through Thursday. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, they are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Tuesdays they are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information you can visit their website or call them at (304) 252-3402.