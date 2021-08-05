Beckley Dream Center hosts Third Saturday on second Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is a center dedicated to provide a hot meal, clothing items, or other services to people in need; one of its big events is changing dates.

The Beckley Dream Center will put on a Third Saturday event on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 0the second Saturday of the month.

Organizers with the center said they could not wait any longer to serve the people of the area. The event will operate under the guidelines they used prior to COVID-19.

