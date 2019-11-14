Beckley Dream Center needs donations for turkey drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Dream Center is helping families in need this holiday season. The Dream Center is holding a Turkey Drive to provide meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas. They need donations to help buy people turkeys for holiday meals.

Co-Director of the Beckley Dream Center, Marsha Smith, said it is important to make sure everyone has a warm meal to celebrate the holidays.

“We have a lot of working poor families who come here and those are your people who are working at minimum wage jobs and trying to raise a family, and to get their Thanksgiving meal or Christmas meal provided is a huge blessing,” Smith said.

For just $10, people can help them provide a turkey to a family. People can drop donations off at the Dream Center or the Family Worship Center in Beckley.