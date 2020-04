BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Dream Center is giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the organization will hold a drive-thru food box distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Only one box will be given per family. No registration, ID, or proof of income is required to receive the food. No one will be allowed inside the building.

Workers ask people stay in their cars and let them bring the food to you.