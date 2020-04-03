Beckley Dream Center to hold emergency food distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Dream Center will be holding an emergency food distribution on April 7, 2020.

There is no sign up required and you never have to leave your vehicle. All you have to do is pull up to the Dream Center, give your name, pop your trunk, and volunteers will put a food box inside.

Pastor Luke Hodges, from the Family Worship Center, said the boxes will supply people with staple food items.

“There’s people that go to the store that things are not there, staple items, and there’s people during this season that are having a hard time getting out,” Pastor Hodges said. “So, maybe someone can drive them to a food bank of this nature and find resources for free.”

The food drive will take place in the parking lot of the Beckley Dream Center from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on April 7, 2020.