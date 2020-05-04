Beckley Dream Center will hold drive-thru food distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Dream Center continues to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the center will be distributing food boxes at three drive-thru locations. They will be at Clear Fork Elementary, Coal City Elementary, and the Dream Center. They are serving at Clear Fork from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., at Coal City from 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., and at the Dream Center from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Marsha Smith is the Co-director of the Beckley Dream Center.

“People’s unemployment has been delayed for various reasons. We just want to bless the community with food. We don’t want to see kids, or our seniors, or anyone for that matter, go to bed hungry,” Smith said.

They are serving to everyone who needs it, not just their usual families. People will not need to show proof of income, or a form of ID. They ask everyone to stay in their cars.