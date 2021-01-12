Beckley Dream Center will hold drive-thru food pick up

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization continues to serve the community.

The Beckley Dream Center will hold a mobile food distribution Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020. There will be two drive thru locations. One at Glen White Church of God from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The other location will be Ewing Creek Church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

If you cannot make it Thursday, they will also continue with their third Saturdays event on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020. That food distribution will be at the dream center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There is no pre-registration or ID required.