Beckley Dream Center will hold drive-thru food pick up

News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization continues to serve the community.

The Beckley Dream Center will hold a mobile food distribution Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020. There will be two drive thru locations. One at Glen White Church of God from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The other location will be Ewing Creek Church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

If you cannot make it Thursday, they will also continue with their third Saturdays event on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020. That food distribution will be at the dream center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There is no pre-registration or ID required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News