Beckley Events Committee provides update on July events

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Events Committee met on Thursday, July 9, 2020 to discuss upcoming events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fridays in the Park will begin July 17, 2020 at Word Park. Food vendors will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. Small concerts will be held from 12:05 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to social distance and wear a mask. All food vendors will also be required to follow current CDC and state guidelines. Hand sanitation stations and masks will also be provided. If the first two Fridays in the Park go well and COVID-19 cases do not rise too much, the Events Committee will offer more of these Friday events throughout the month of August.

The Neighborhood Car Cruises will also look a little different. The Beckley Events Committee will no longer offer a car cruise on July 11, 2020. Instead, the committee will focus on a cruise that will take place on July 25, 2020.

The Beckley Events Committee is also looking to offer a new event in August. The committee is planning drive-in concerts at New River Park. These will happen over a couple Saturdays in August. The one-hour concerts will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 50 cars will be allowed to park in order to practice social distancing.

The WVU Extension Office and Meadows Farm may open the Uptown Tailgate Farmers Market later in July. They are reviewing the guidelines.

Plans for all other future events will be discussed again in August.