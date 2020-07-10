Beckley Events Committee will decide on Chili night in August

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With fall festivities being cancelled, the Beckley Events committee met Thursday, July 9, 2020 to discuss future events.



One hot topic was Chili night. The committee decided to wait until August to make the decision to hold or cancel Chili Night. They will monitor COVID-19 numbers and guidelines from the health department.

Jill Moorefield is the Director of Events for the city of Beckley.

“I know a lot of people are stressed about Chili Night. It’s probably not going to be able to happen, but we’re not going to make that call until August. We are going to wait a couple more weeks and see how things go, see if anything improves, or something miraculous happens, and go from there,” Moorefield said.

If Chili Night is cancelled, they hope to plan another, safer event in place of it.