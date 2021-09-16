Beckley Events to discuss future of Chili Night 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is almost time for the 30th annual Chili Night in Uptown Beckley.

Organizers will meet on Monday, September 20, 2021 to discuss how to move forward with the event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, said she is hoping for a smaller event so the tradition can continue.

“Which might consist of 20 chili vendors and 20 non-chili vendors, and only selling about 1,000 strips of tickets when we normally do about 4,000,” said Moorefield.

Chili Night is usually held the first Saturday of October on Neville and Main streets in Uptown Beckley.