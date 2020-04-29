Beckley Events to host car cruises through Raleigh County neighborhoods

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Shade Tree Car Club, Smooth Impressions Car Club, and Beckley Events teamed up to bring classic and interesting vehicles to neighborhoods around Raleigh County.

Residents can watch the cars cruise from the comforts of their home. Organizers are hoping this will bring joy to the communities while many families are staying at home and following guidelines during the pandemic.

The vehicles will ride around the neighborhoods like a parade, while residents practice social distancing.

The trial cruise will be on Saturday, May 2, 2020 around the Bowling Addition Neighborhood in Beckley. If you are interested in joining the cruise, you can meet up at the Nazarene Church on Johnstown Road between 4 -4:30 p.m. The cruise will begin at 4:45 p.m. and will end at 5:30 p.m.

The route may include Johnstown Rd., left onto Vance Dr., to Mankin Ave. to Wood Street, right on Orchard St., onto Glenn Ave, Marion Street St. Vince St., Spring St. Spring Street, back onto Orchard to Wood to Vance, thru traffic light to Russell Street, Lincoln Street to Johnstown to Garfield Street, briefly back on Russell and along Jefferson Street.

Future Saturday cruise areas that are being considered could include Harper Road and Maxwell Hill neighborhoods, a Shady Spring to Little Beaver to Grandview tour, and streets near Park Middle School, and along Kanawha Street.

For additional information, visit the Beckley Events Facebook page.