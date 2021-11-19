Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine opens ice skating rink for the winter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s time to get on the ice at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

This is the museum’s third year with their skating rink. The rink is the only event of festivities planned at the Exhibition Coal Mine. Friday, November 19, 2021, was the official opening date for community members to start the holiday season.

During the pandemic last year, the museum was able to have the ice rink because it was outside.

Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for Beckley, said the only time the rink would close is inclement weather.

“Inclement weather is super, super cold usually under 25 degrees or if it’s raining but if it’s snowing and above 25 come on out because it is so romantic and fun and festive to skate in the snow,” Baker said.

Baker also told 59News some of the changes she made so more people could join in on the fun:

“The skating rink is bigger so we can allow more people on but we do control how many people go on at a time and there’s wait sometimes but usually not that many and you can still go in the museum and browse through the gift shop and look through the mine museum and buy some hot chocolate,” Baker said.

If you missed an opportunity to get out on the rink, there’s many more chances. Skating rink hours are Monday-Thursday from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday and Saturday from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Tickets for adults are $7 per hour and $5 per hour for children. Tickets purchased include a skate rental.