BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Uptown Farmers Market opened at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

Market vendors will set up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and sell from 3- 5:30 p.m.

The market will be open in August and September. Qualified market vendors will accept Senior Coupons, which are expected to be distributed in early August.

“We’ve got a big demand for locally grown produce,” said David Richmond, WVU Extension Service Agricultural Agent. “People are more aware, they’re wanting to know where their food comes from.”

Not only do customers have the benefit of knowing where their food comes from but also local farmers get to sell their produce. If you or someone you know wants to sell produce at the market, you can contact the Raleigh County Extension Office and fill out an application.