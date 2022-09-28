BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Fire Department’s Station #1 is the testing grounds for award-winning chili, Captain Ernie Parsons said.

Lt. Chris Lanna added firefighters are prepping for the 31st Annual Chili Night, set for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

A panel of celebrity judges, including 59News Reporter Aynae Simmons and Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater, will choose winners in several categories. A popular vote, called “The People’s Choice” will also decide the winners.

Parsons said Beckley Fires had its share of awards from past Chili Night successes.

According to Lanna, the city’s professional firefighters are gearing up to win in 2022.

“The first one is going to be a traditional chili from firefighter Ryan Arthur,” said Lanna. “Our second entry is going to be a vegetarian chili. That’s going to be presented by firefighter Jeremy Fox. Of course, our ‘five-alarm,’ or spicy chili, that’s going to be Lt. Todd Canterbury in charge.”

Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield said an alternative plan, to be used in case of rain, will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.