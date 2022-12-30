BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley residents and businesses could pay lower property insurance rates if the Insurance Services Office gives the city fire department a number one rating, which is the highest Public Protection Classification.

Beckley Fire Department is currently scored with a “3,” on a one to 10 scale, but city officials say a new fire station, equipment upgrades over the last decade and better water pressure in commercial areas means the city could achieve the highest score in 2023, which lowers some insurance rates.

“If you have that high rating, that means the citizens, the businesses, everybody that operates, visits in Beckley, are much better protected and have much better service from the fire department,” explained city treasurer Billie Trump, who retired from Beckley Fire Department.

ISO was evaluating BFD on Wednesday, December 29, 2022.

Trump said city officials will be notified of the new insurance rating within three months.