Beckley Fire Department talks firework safety

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Summer is the perfect time to watch some fireworks. Local officials say there are rules and regulations people need to follow if they want to set off their own.

Earnest Parsons is a Captain at the Beckley Fire Department. He said disobeying city ordinances can result in a fine. There are times where setting off your own fireworks can be legal including between 6 and 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. If you plan on setting off your own fireworks outside of that time, you can get special permission from the police and fire chief . You should also take extra precautions to set them off safely.

“A good idea to have a water hose or maybe a bucket of water handy and if anything, if fireworks don’t discharge, if for some reason they don’t go up or explode, just leave them be for an hour or two and then carefully place them in that bucket of water,” said Parsons.

Parsons said its best to set off fireworks far away from any buildings or people in order to avoid any damages.