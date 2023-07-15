BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Fire Department Station #3 announced they will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The blood drive will take place in the training room at 232 Industrial Drive in Beckley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. You can also save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Donate from July 17 through July 31 for an exclusive Shark Week shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.