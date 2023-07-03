BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fourth of July is time for backyard fireworks displays in southern West Virginia, and a firefighter at Beckley Fire Department offers tips for keeping the celebration safe.

Bluefield Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham said on Monday, July 3, 2023, that kids, even older ones, should never set off fireworks. Pets should also be kept away from fireworks based activities.

Those who celebrate Independence Day with alcohol should designate sober guests to set off fireworks.

“We ask that they don’t use fireworks while they’re under the influence, of either alcohol or drugs,” Graham said. “Just be careful. And try not to use them around anything flammable, or houses. They’re not toys. So, we don’t want to throw them at anybody else. Don’t throw them at other people.”

Graham said it can be unsafe to try to re-light a “dud.” He suggested dropping duds and spent fireworks into a bucket and soaking them in a bucket for two hours, prior to placing the debris in a trash bin.