BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley first responders build relationships within the city’s homeless community by volunteering in a neutral setting, according to Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham.

Graham, who volunteered at an overnight warming station on Friday, December 23, 2022, said the homeless are a presence in Beckley but often have trouble trusting the city’s first responders.

“If they see us here, helping out, they’re more likely to approach us when we’re at the station, maybe, even, if they need help,” said Graham. “They know we’re here to help, and we’re not out to get them, anything like that.”

Graham said the city fire department serves everyone in the city, including those who are homeless.