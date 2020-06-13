Beckley Fourth of July favorite is canceled

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A day that is well loved by Beckley residents was canceled.

The Fourth of July is a time when families come together and grill out and enjoy each others company. Hundreds of families usually trek to local firework shows after.

This year, one of the local shows canceled is the fireworks at Linda. K Epling Stadium. Tim Epling, the owner of the facility, said it was just not possible this year.

“You are dealing with 2,500, 3,000 people plus everyone that is standing around. We just can’t do it this year,” Epling said. “I called and you know if they would have opened it up I am sure we would have but with us having to limit the number of people coming into the stadium it just was not feasible.”

Epling said he wishes he did not have to cancel but in an effort to keep everyone safe, this was a decision he had to make.