BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 21-year-old man who was shot to death on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, had also sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound on February 28, 2023, the victim’s family said.

Q’Uran Wallace, a husband and father, died in a Charleston hospital after being shot in Beckley, according to Beckley Police Department officials.

Diana Cox, Wallace’s mother, said on Thursday, June 23, 2023, Wallace had been shot in February.

She said police were investigating the February shooting, allegedly by one perpetrator, when Wallace was shot and killed on Wednesday by a second perpetrator.

She said the alleged suspect in the Wednesday shooting is believed to be Wallace’s estranged childhood friend.

According to Cox, Wallace’s family believes a different perpetrator shot Wallace on February 28.

Cox said Wallace and five other people were in a vehicle at the drive-through of a Beckley restaurant, with four people seated in the back.

According to Cox, the group paid at the first window. As the car approached the second window, Cox said, the estranged friend, a male, allegedly shot Wallace one time.

The group drove him to Raleigh General Hospital, she added.

He was taken to a Charleston hospital, where he died, according to police.

“All I want, now, is justice for Q’Uran,” Cox said in a statement to 59News.

She said her family has received death threats since the alleged February shooting of Wallace.

Beckley Police Department Lt. Morgan Bragg confirmed Wallace was shot once while inside of a vehicle.

Bragg said police are interviewing witnesses and declined to release details on Thursday.

Wallace’s death is the latest in a barrage of fatal shootings in Beckley over the past two months.