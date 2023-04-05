BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A remembrance ceremony was held at the Miners Memorial Garden in downtown Beckley to honor the 13th anniversary of the disaster at Upper Big Branch Mine.

The ceremony on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, was a very heartfelt tribute to the 29 miners who sadly lost their lives in a mine explosion. During the ceremony, each name was read out and followed by a bell to honor them one by one.

The explosion happened on April 10th, 2010, from a buildup of methane gas and coal dust. The tragic accident was the worst mining disaster in the U.S. since 1970.

Now, every year loved ones and members of the community gather to remember the fallen miners.

Among them, Bobby and Jeanie Sanger went to mourn Jeanie’s brother, Benny Willingham.

“It’s great to honor the 29 that died at Upper Big Branch, especially our Benny,” said Sanger. “We love and miss him, but we know he’s in Heaven.”

Mick Bates, who spoke and led the ceremony, said it is a tradition they will always carry on.

“That’s what we do,” said Bates. “We care for each other in a way that’s unique and it’s a special thing.”

The ceremony serves as a reminder that there is always a place to come together, share stories and mourn as a community.

On the same day, wreaths were placed at the Upper Big Branch Miner’s Memorial in Whitesville as they are every year. It commemorates the 29 miners as a permanent dedication to their memory.

Another memorial wall will also be built at Beckley’s Exhibition Coal Mine.

It will stand for the UBB miners and every one of the 2,000 mine fatalities in the history of Raleigh County.