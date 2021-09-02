Beckley Homeless Committee to evaluate vagrancy issue

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Homeless Committee for the City of Beckley started evaluating the loitering problem in Uptown Beckley.

The goal of the committee is to identify the source of homelessness and vagrancy, and provide resources to address the issue. Robert Dunlap is the Ward 3 representative for Beckley City Council. He said next week, they will talk to a woman who spends most of her day walking around the area to get a new perspective.

“She has volunteered to come to our next committee meeting and discuss the issues in the community as she sees them, and give us the perspective of the person who is in that circumstance,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap said the committee will present their findings to city leadership and the county.