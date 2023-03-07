BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center operates the only homeless shelter in the city of Beckley and is undergoing renovations, the director, Michael Horn, said on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Horn addressed a series of photos taken inside the center — which is three stories and made up of two buildings — which show uninhabitable rooms. Some associated with the center said the center recently adopted a later curfew for residents and has experienced a rise in drug overdoses inside the facility.

Horn said renovations have forced all clients to the first floor of each facility. Families stay in one building, while single men stay in the other, he said.

But Horn said the center still houses an average of 55 clients each night and provides full services. The plan, said Horn, is to renovate both buildings.

To date, he said there has been about $1.3 million in renovations identified, including a new roof, which is complete.

Prior to the renovations, he said, all of the hundred-year-old facility was not in use.

“We’re trying to use 100 percent of our building and spread the clients throughout our building, in case something like Covid happens again,” he said. “So, we’re going to remodel the basement and all of Building B, very shortly.”

Horn said in 2020, the center stopped following a model it had followed for 25 years, which focused solely on emergency housing and enforced a stricter curfew.

He said the new, comprehensive model, through West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, enrolls clients in social services, helps them find jobs and seeks permanent housing for them.

“We’re not really telling a grown adult they have to be in at 9:30 p.m.,” Horn said. ” We moved it (the curfew) to 11 p.m., to give them that little bit of freedom to go out and do things at night.”

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a statewide drop in the number of drug overdose deaths between March 2021 and March 2022, Horn said the center has seen a rise. He does not believe the uptick is related to the curfew.

He said he has taken steps to address overdoses.

“We address it by having everyone in the building Narcan trained,” said Horn. “We do peer recovery group meetings here, on-site. We had seen a bit of an increase in overdoses, but that could just be what’s on the street.”