BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For those looking for winter fun, there’s no reason to wait for snow in Beckley.

An ice-skating rink is open and ready for skaters at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, now through Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Beckley Parks and Recreation Director, Leslie Baker, said the rink opens at 3 p.m., making it a great option for an after-school outing.

“This is about the fifth year that we’ve done this, and it’s been very popular,” said Baker on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. “This year, it’s bigger and we’re open more days. We’re open every day in the afternoons, except for Thanksgiving. The weather seems to be pretty nice for us, so we just encourage everybody to come out and try their hand at ice-skating.”

Admission is $7.50 per hour for adults and $5 hourly for children.

Skating is available during the following dates and times: