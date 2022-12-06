BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the past several years, the City of Beckley has rezoned portions of Central Avenue, a street with heavy manufacturing in earlier decades, from a manufacturing zone to a business zone.

A group of local investors, led by Beckley businessman Brian Brown, have requested the Beckley Planning and Zoning Board to change the section of Central Avenue near the City Avenue intersection from manufacturing to a business district.

The group has plans to add local restaurants with outdoor dining and a bar near the Rails to Trails.

City treasurer Billie Trump, who is on the Planning and Zoning Board, said little manufacturing activity is left on Central Avenue.

“This is kind of a continuation of redeveloping that area,” said Trump. “And we do have investors that want to come in and do that, so I do think it’s in the best interest of everyone to strongly consider rezoning.”

The Planning and Zoning Board will hear the request on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Council Chambers in City Hall on S. Kanawha Street.