Beckley man charged with dealing cocaine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is facing federal charges for dealing drugs. Gregory Waters, 52, was charged in federal court with Distribution of Cocaine. A hearing in the case was held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

According to court records, Waters sold “crack” cocaine to a confidential informant on Sept. 20, 2020. The controlled purchase was arranged by officers with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Investigators said Waters sold around 28 grams of crack to the informant. It was field tested and turned up positive for cocaine.

Waters is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held without bond