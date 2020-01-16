Beckley man facing child neglect for allegedly overdosing near 3-year-old

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man is facing neglect and drug charges for allegedly overdosing while taking care of a child.

A concerned caller notified West Virginia State Police of a welfare check at a Beckley home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. There, a 3-year-old boy reportedly thought David Coleman, 23, of Beckley, was dead, saying he “won’t wake up.”

After entering the home, troopers found Coleman unresponsive and revived him with CPR. According to court documents, they discovered a clear crystal substance, which was believed to be methamphetamine, in reach of the child.

Coleman was charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury or Death and Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine). He is in jail on a $50,000 bond.