Beckley man wins big in ‘Do It for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice made a stop in Beckley on Tuesday, October 12 to present one of the final “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery prizes.

Steven Stover is the winner of a brand new zero turn mower from Adam’s Power Equipment. Stover is a life-long Beckley resident and said he chose to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus in the future.

“I don’t want to live with it, I don’t want my children to live with it. I don’t think it’s something that we want around 20 years from now, when I do have grandchildren, that they’re going to have to live with it,” Stover said. “If we can get rid of it, if there’s something we can do, let’s do it.”

The week of October 10, 2021 marked the final and sixth week of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.