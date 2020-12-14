Beckley man, woman facing neglect charges for drug paraphernalia reportedly found near child

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Beckley are facing child neglect charges for drug paraphernalia reportedly found within a kid’s reach.

Beckley Police were searching a home on Sunrise Avenue Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Inside were James Rehm, 60, and Angela Yates, 53, and a child, whose name, gender, and age were not disclosed by investigators.

According to court documents, officers found drug paraphernalia laying on the table and on the floor within reach of the child. They also discovered methamphetamine, heroin, and Alprazolam throughout the home.

Rehm and Yates are both charged with child neglect. Yates, who was previously charged with crimes in Raleigh County in 2017, is also facing one count of Possession with Intent.

Both are in Southern Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.