BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A unanimous vote by Beckley Common Council to increase pay of city officers by $8,000 a year came against advice from Mayor Rob Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump, who first recommended a $2,500 annual raise.

Rappold, a former Council member who also served as city treasurer before being elected mayor in 2016, said on Thursday, August 10, 2023, that he supports Beckley Police Department and believes the majority of the officers are among the best in the state. Despite this, Rappold said he believes input from the city’s treasurer should guide financial decisions.

“I’ve never gone against their recommendation about maintaining the stability of our balance sheet and of our bottom line, and, frankly, I’m surprised, I’m disappointed, that this Council has decided to do that,” said Rappold.

Council members vowed support on for other departments in addition to the police department, but Rappold said some members of Council are unaware of how their decision could affect future city projects.

“We have City Council members who have no idea of what our financial capabilities are,” said Rappold. “You know, it’s great to give lip service to the other departments in the city. It sounds good on the air, but we have people who are clueless about what the city can afford.”

A group of workers from the Beckley Board of Public Works have told Council members they qualify for welfare benefits. Others said they have anxiety about paying bills after the loss of a $6,500 bonus from federal Covid funds. They would like the difference made up with a pay raise.

“It’s something that was basically given to us, for a year, which ultimately comes out to about a $3 an hour raise,” said Dustin Potter, a sign tech with the department. “And, then, it was taken away from us. That’s why I think it’s just a good starting point.”

Rappold said he was optimistic Council will show support for the workers at Beckley Board of Public Works but emphasized the importance of input from the city treasurer.