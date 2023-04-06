BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Child abuse is a terrible reality families must deal with every day.

The month of April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

One way the message is being sent is with pinwheels. There is one such pinwheel display on the front lawn of the mayor of Beckley’s office. It was put there by members of the non-profit Just for Kids.

The goal is to remind passersby about child abuse in all sectors of society – and our job of making sure it stops.

“It’s an overall awareness of this plague, this pervasive plague, that we have that involves child abuse,” said Mayor Rob Rappold on Thursday, April 6, 2023. “These kids, the most valuable asset that we have in this entire world, are vulnerable.”

Rappold said his office, Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, are committed to protecting children.