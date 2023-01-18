BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Local organizations come together to honor the history of the Mountain State skies.

Beckley Parks and Recreation Department, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority and the Raleigh County Historical Society dedicated memorial signage for what once was the Beckley-Mount Hope Airport. It was once the area’s first major commercial airfield.

“We really like to have them because these places tell the history to people without having to staff it and having people there. It’s where you can learn about the history.” Christy Bailey, Executive Director of the National Coal Heritage Area

Bailey said there are multiple signs like this throughout the coal heritage area telling the story of southern West Virginia.