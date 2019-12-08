Beckley native wins $100,000 scholarship in Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway contest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WVNS) – Something extraordinary happened to a college student from Raleigh County during Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Championship game.

WVU law student and former Independence High School graduate Tyler Gordon won a $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper during the halftime show.

He was one of four people trying to throw the most footballs through an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds…and won! He thanked his family and God when receiving his prize.

Finalists for the contest were chosen based on video submissions explaining why the tuition money would be important to them.

